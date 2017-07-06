Rep. Scalise Remains In Serious Condition Following Surgery For Infection Concern

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congressman Steve Scalise remains in serious condition following surgery, after being re-admitted to the ICU at MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday night.
A tweet was posted Wednesday about the Congressman’s readmission to the hospital.
The Scalise family said in a statement Thursday evening that Rep. Scalise went through the procedure well.
Scalise was injured, along with four other people when James Hodgkinson opened fire last month at a congressional baseball practice.
