Steve Melewski On What The Future Of The Orioles Looks Like

July 6, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, steve melewski

Steve Melewski of MASN Sports discusses the current state of the Orioles as we look into the minor league, the AL East, and the starting pitchers.

Rob Long asks if there is anyone in the minor leagues that could impact the team? Melewski said, “right now we’re looking at one or more outfielders that could impact the team next year. Austin Hayes is ‘really impressing people’ there and of course Cedric Mullins is back. I would think one or both of those guys have a chance to be part of the future of the Orioles.”

The most disappointing thing facing the team right now is that “the rotation has bottomed out. They’re the worst in the American League by a big margin. It’s been the biggest factor for a team that went 22-10 and had the best record in baseball on May 9, has bottomed out since then. You just can’t count on the Orioles pitching rotation.”

Melewski is spending time with the Bowie Baysox right now to keep an eye on the farm system.

“It’s not all doom and gloom, but it is a little rough right now,” said Melewski.

