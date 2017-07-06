Trump’s Presidential Salary Donated To Help Maryland Battlefield Restoration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some presidential cash is coming to Maryland to help restore an historic battlefield.

After vowing not to take the salary he earns as Commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump cut a check to Antietam Battlefield after his first quarter payday came through.

That’s where WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten spoke with the National Park Service about what that sum of money — $73,333 — will go toward.

Antietam is the site of America’s bloodiest single-day Civil War battle. These days, it’s one that’s been hit hard by the budget battle to its south in Washington, D.C.

“These are very tight budget times,” says Keith Snyder, with the National Parks Service.

President Trump’s donation was matched by other grants, for a total donation of more than $250,000.

The secretary of the interior delivered the check yesterday, telling crowds there is no better investment than our nation’s battlefields.

“It’s extremely exciting that we can get the work done,” Snyder says. That includes a refresh for the historic Newcomer House.

The building, the site of the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Exhibit and Visitor Center, was built in the 1780s and is one of the few original homes on the battlefield that is open to the public.

“They’re going to do some work on the windows, the windowsills, really what’s needed most is some of this rotting on the porch,” he says.

Plus, 5,000 feet of new fencing in an old and iconic design.

Small projects like that help build a bigger picture.

“All of this is designed so that when people visit the battlefield they can see the landscape and in their mind’s eye help to understand what the soldiers saw,” Snyder says.

While there’s no timeline on the repairs and fencing, WJZ was told the projects could start as soon as next year.

