WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Video Shows Driver Hitting Row Of Ducks Crossing Roadway

July 6, 2017 7:29 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police in California are investigating after a driver is caught on camera running over a row of ducks at a crosswalk in Citrus Heights.

 CBS Sacramento reports that the mother duck was killed shortly after being hit. Witnesses capture the entire incident on cell phone video.  It shows the car waiting for the ducks to cross at an intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Sunrise East way. Then as soon as they make it in front of the vehicle, the car speeds up and its the duck.

Witnesses say the ducklings quickly scattered, but the mother duck was badly injured.

Citrus Heights Police say they’re investigating and the driver could face charges.

Police say that while this incident was sad to see, if an animal does jump out in front of your vehicle, they would rather you not swerve and potentially injure yourself or someone else in another vehicle.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch