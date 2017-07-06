Video Shows Driver Hitting Row Of Ducks Crossing Roadway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police in California are investigating after a driver is caught on camera running over a row of ducks at a crosswalk in Citrus Heights.

CBS Sacramento reports that the mother duck was killed shortly after being hit. Witnesses capture the entire incident on cell phone video. It shows the car waiting for the ducks to cross at an intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Sunrise East way. Then as soon as they make it in front of the vehicle, the car speeds up and its the duck.

Witnesses say the ducklings quickly scattered, but the mother duck was badly injured.

Citrus Heights Police say they’re investigating and the driver could face charges.

Police say that while this incident was sad to see, if an animal does jump out in front of your vehicle, they would rather you not swerve and potentially injure yourself or someone else in another vehicle.

