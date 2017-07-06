Weather Blog: Drier Friday, But With Lingering Showers Early On

A wet and cooler damp Thursday all across the state, with some spots getting more rain today than all of June!
Tonight, more showers are crossing the area, and some heavy rain is still locally possible.
A drier west breeze tomorrow will help to dry the atmosphere out somewhat tomorrow, but there will be lingering showers early on.
A warmer and sunnier weekend is coming our way, with lower humidity.
Sunday will be the coolest day of the next 4 or 5, as we top out only around 84.
Our normal is 87! Have a nice Friday!
Bob Turk