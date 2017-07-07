Amtrak Resumes Operations at NY Penn Station

Baltimore (WJZ)– Amtrak has resumed regularly scheduled operations at New York Penn Station in time for this morning’s commute after a slow speed derailment with a NJ transit train last night.
Customers can expect some minor congestion-related delays.
Amtrak crews worked through the night to assess the damage to the infrastructure, thoroughly inspect the tracks and complete any necessary repairs.
Amtrak passengers are encouraged to call 1-800-USA-RAIL for additional information.
Passengers with travel plans also can confirm their train’s status at Amtrak.com.