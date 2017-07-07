Teen Arrested In Baltimore 4th Of July Stabbing Following Fireworks

July 7, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teen has been arrested in connection with the downtown Baltimore stabbing on Independence Day.

It was around 10:45 p.m. when officers found a stabbing victim at the intersection of Fayette Street and Howard Street.

The victim, a 19-year old man, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Now, 18-year-old Matai Lyons has been arrested. A warrant was issued for his arrest charging him with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and weapons charges.

Police made the arrest inside a home in the 1100 block of North Stricker Street on Friday morning.

