Md. HS Band Director Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With Student

July 7, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Severna Park High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The band director at a Maryland high school has pleaded guilty to charges related to him having a sexual relationship with a student.

57-year-old Wilbur Jesse Hildebrand Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth-degree sex offense, according to Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams.

He faces up to three years in prison. His sentencing is set for September 6.

Hildebrand, who was the director of Severna Park High School’s jazz band, reportedly began the sexual relationship when the victim was 16 years old.

Authorities began investigating in October 2016, and they found that he would give rides to the girl, and began requesting sexual favors from her.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch