Md. HS Band Director Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The band director at a Maryland high school has pleaded guilty to charges related to him having a sexual relationship with a student.
57-year-old Wilbur Jesse Hildebrand Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth-degree sex offense, according to Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams.
He faces up to three years in prison. His sentencing is set for September 6.
Hildebrand, who was the director of Severna Park High School’s jazz band, reportedly began the sexual relationship when the victim was 16 years old.
Authorities began investigating in October 2016, and they found that he would give rides to the girl, and began requesting sexual favors from her.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook