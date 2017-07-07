Cops: Dad Played Video Games As 2 Naked Kids Went Out Window

July 7, 2017 8:32 PM

LYMAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man accused of playing video games and smoking pot while his naked toddlers wandered outside has been charged with child endangerment.

Investigators say 35-year-old Christopher Peare, of Lyman, told them he had no idea his 2- and 3-year-old daughters had crawled out a window and gone missing for 90 minutes Thursday night.

The mother of the children was not at home.

Officials say the children were checked out at a hospital and sent to relatives’ homes while Peare was booked at the York County Jail.

Troopers say Peare was charged with the same crime in 2012 involving a different child in Sanford.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch