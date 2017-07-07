Former Federal Officer Gets 4 Life Sentences For 2016 Shooting Rampage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former federal officer charged in the killings of three people in a two-day shooting rampage in May 2016 will serve four consecutive life sentences.

Eulalio Tordil, 63, learned his fate today after pleading guilty in April to to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two strangers he shot in Montgomery County while running from police, the day after killing his estranged wife in a Prince George’s County school parking lot.

Tordil also pleaded guilty in June to charges related to the killing of 44-year-old Gladys Tordil. She was shot as she waited to pick up her daughters outside High Point High School in Prince George’s County.

The next day, he shot and killed 45-year-old Malcom Winffel and 65-year-old Claudina Molina in neighboring Montgomery County.

Police say Winffel was shot as he came to the aid of woman Tordil tried to carjack in the parking lot of Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.

Molina was shot later that day, in the parking lot of the Giant grocery store in Aspen Hill. Police believe Tordil was trying to take her SUV.

He was later arrested in a shopping center across the street from that supermarket.

Police said Tordil lost his glasses at some point while trying to take Molina’s vehicle and, unable to see well enough to drive a long distance, got coffee at a Dunkin’ Donuts and ate lunch at a Boston Market.

Tordil’s police powers had been suspended in March 2016 after his wife filed a protective order against him.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

