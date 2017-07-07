Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash On I-95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal collision on Interstate 95 south of Mountain Road in Joppa.
Police say 66-year-old Joseph Kapinos of Fallston lost control of his vehicle and struck the rear of a tractor trailer. Kapinos was transported to Upper Chesapeake hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Officials closed down the slow lane and adjacent shoulder as they investigated the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
