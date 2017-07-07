Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Disabled Vehicle On Shoulder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 29-year-old man died after he lost control of his motorcycle and slid into a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.
The wreck happened just after 4:45 p.m., on Interstate 795 at McDonough Rd., when Maryland State Police reports Jason Karl Jones was southbound on a beige 1997 Kawasaki VN1500 motorcycle.
Responding troopers found Jones unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation, but authorities say their initial investigation shows Jones lost control of his motorcycle, and he and his motorcycle slid into an unattended black 1999 Ford Explorer that was on the right shoulder.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Maryland State Police.
