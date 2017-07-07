Funeral To Be Held For Local Navy Sailor Killed On USS Fitzgerald

July 7, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: USS Fitzgerald, Xavier Martin

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A funeral will be held today for the Maryland sailor killed on the USS Fitzgerald last month.

Services for 24-year-old Personnel Specialist First Class Xavier Alec Martin are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Vaughn C. Greene Randallstown Chapel located at 8728 Liberty Road in Randallstown.

The Halethorpe native was among seven sailors killed when a cargo ship collided with the USS Fitzgerald off the coast of Japan back on June 17.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those inclined to send donations to the American Red Cross or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in memory of Xavier.

