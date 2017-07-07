MSP Helicopter Helps Rescue Injured Hiker In Maryland Forest

July 7, 2017 10:30 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police helicopter helped Frederick County Fire and Rescue crews rescue an injured hiker from a Maryland forest.

Authorities say the 41-year-old female was injured when she fell in “a particularly rugged area” of the Frederick Municipal Forest.

Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 3 went to the Gambrill State Park after rescuers were unable to get her out from a steep slope.

A trooper was lowered, and crews were successfully able to extract the injured hiker, who was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital.

The condition of the injured hiker is unknown at this time.

