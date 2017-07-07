After Dry Rain Delay, Nationals Fans Threaten To Switch Loyalty To Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Washington Nationals told their fans to expect water Thursday night, and after three hours of waiting under storm-less skies, they finally delivered.

The Nationals delayed their series opener against the Atlanta Braves for 3 hours, 5 minutes despite negligible rain. It showered for about 15 minutes.

Atlanta eventually beat Washington 5-2 when play resumed. The game ended at 1:20 a.m.

“For 15 minutes of rain, that’s unbelievable,” Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez said. “I’m talking to you at 1:30 in the morning right now for a 15-minute delay.”

“That’s a first for me,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Kind of frustrating.”

During the delay, a tweet from Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte read, “This No-Rain delay is something I’ve never seen before!!” When someone suggested he and his teammates take advantage of the break with some slip-and-slide fun on the tarp, Inciarte responded, “Can’t. The tarp is dry.”

As our friends at 106.7 The Fan report, the Braves TV announces went so far as to accuse the team of malfeasance for the incident. Read more on that HERE.

After the delay reached 2 1/2 hours, the Nationals posted a statement on the video scoreboard saying, “It is our sincere hope that we will be able to play tonight’s game. The weather system that we have been monitoring is beginning to reach the ballpark & should pass through shortly. … Thank you for your patience.”

Despite the warning, the grounds crew removed the dry tarp 10 minutes later, and players began warming up in the outfield.

As a reward for fans who stuck around, Washington gave away free soda, ice cream, and yes, water.

But many fans expressed on social media that they were livid about how the situation was handled. Some even said they will spend their money to see the Orioles play in the future.

Lori Piland Hamilton wrote on the team’s Facebook page: “They obviously don’t care about their fans, what about the ones who take the metro to the park… yeah we wasted a whole lot time money and time (3 1/2 hours each way) next time will go watch the O’s play!”

“We wasted $80 tics (plus $75 for food) on the game tonight,” wrote Kaci Mahan Brown. “Very upset…we fly back to KY first thing in the morning so left about 9:30. The Braves were even knocking the delay on Twitter! Ridiculous! Poor management…im afraid you lost several fans tonight! Def. Showed your lack of value/respect for your fans. Next time…Camden Yards will get our money!”

Other fans sounded off on Twitter:

As a DC guy, I never thought I'd make it back to @Orioles Camden Yards, then I attended this disgrace of a rain delay. Well done @Nationals — Wes Huffman (@WH_DC) July 7, 2017

Should've told that to the ppl at the gate. We asked & they said no. $75 wasted. We'll never be back. Go braves go orioles go anybody else — Katie Best (@kt_bbest) July 7, 2017

Some claimed that the same thing happened in May, when the Orioles were scheduled to play the Nationals.

Another great job. You have a history of these fails. Did the same thing against the Orioles. — D. Morrison (@dmorrison99) July 7, 2017

The Nationals did this with the Orioles in May to protect their bullpen. Is MLB going to get involved? — artmaki (@artmaki) July 7, 2017

It's ok Braves, the Orioles also got screwed over by a Nationals non-existent rain postponement earlier this year. We feel you — Swaggy Z (@ZackSwillis) July 7, 2017

The nationals always pull the BS. Take the Orioles "rain out" for instance https://t.co/Y4dkrsvoOB — Brandon Filler (@Filler8) July 6, 2017

