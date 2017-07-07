Stolen Construction Tool Containing Radioactive Material Recovered

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A construction tool that contained radioactive material has been recovered after it was stolen last week in Prince George’s County.
The Troxler Model 3440 portable moisture density gauge was reported missing from a highway project site last week.
It is used for measuring the density of soil at construction sites, and contains small amounts of cesium-137 and americium-241, according to the Maryland Department of Environment.
It was found on a residential property in District Heights on July 4, after police were called about the abandoned tool.
The Maryland Department of the Environment’s Air and Radiation Management Administration inspected the item and determined it had not released any radioactive material.
