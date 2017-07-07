WEATHER BLOG: Weekend Looking Good As Humidity Fades

T.G.I.F.
Hi Everyone!
Yesterday we got quite a soaking. Generally speaking we received more rain than fell in all of June. Yep it was a dry month, and now nature has, (in her own way), begun to correct the deficit. As we mentioned yesterday, in this blog, that much needed rain will give way to a beautiful weekend. And the clearing forecast is on track!
Humidity will SLOWLY begin to peel out of the area tonight. Tomorrow will still feel a bit humid but by tomorrow night, and Sunday, MUCH drier air will be in place over the Mid-Atlantic.
Looks like no rain until spotty thunderstorms enter the forecast on Wednesday.
And that is about it. Simple. Just the way we like “it” on a Friday.
T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth
MB!