Weather Blog: We’re In For A Nice Weekend

July 7, 2017 10:39 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After some morning clouds and some rain as well, a drier, warmer, and sunny afternoon dominated our weather.

On Saturday, a front which could spark a shower, will cross the area and will bring drier and more comfortable conditions to the state.

Sunday looks to be near perfect, with sunny skies  and lower humidity.

Monday will also be a warm but still comfortable day.

The humidity will be back by Tuesday, and perhaps a shower as well.

Have a nice weekend! Bob Turk

