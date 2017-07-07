Weather Blog: We’re In For A Nice Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After some morning clouds and some rain as well, a drier, warmer, and sunny afternoon dominated our weather.

On Saturday, a front which could spark a shower, will cross the area and will bring drier and more comfortable conditions to the state.

Sunday looks to be near perfect, with sunny skies and lower humidity.

Monday will also be a warm but still comfortable day.

The humidity will be back by Tuesday, and perhaps a shower as well.

Have a nice weekend! Bob Turk

