2 Killed In 5 Motorcycle Crash On 695 In Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have died after five motorcycles crashed on the Inner Loop of 695 late Friday night.

Police say two drivers, both men, one from Prince George’s County, and another from Montgomery County, were killed after one motorcyclist collided with the back of a construction vehicle, just after 11 p.m.

Maryland State Troopers were called to the Inner Loop of 695, just before the Sparrows Point exit.

Police say the rider of a black motorcycle was riding along with four other motorcyclists when he somehow lost control of his vehicle and drove into the back of a construction truck that was traveling in a second lane.

After striking the back of the construction vehicle, the driver of the black motorcycle then veered into the group of four other motorcyclists and caused them to crash.

Two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Four people involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals. One person was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma, and three other people were taken to other area hospitals.

Maryland State Police are investigating.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook