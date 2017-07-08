Baby Giraffe In Maryland Zoo Placed In Intensive Care

July 8, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Calf, Giraffe, Intensive Care, Julius, Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (AP) — A three-week-old baby giraffe has been placed in intensive care at a Maryland zoo after a sudden change in its bloodwork.

The calf, Julius, has been struggling since he was born June 15 at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. He received a plasma transfusion from a giraffe in Ohio a few days after he was born.

In a statement Saturday, the zoo said the changes in Julius’ bloodwork are “a serious concern for the giraffe care and veterinary teams.” He is receiving hour-by-hour care, and efforts are continuing to feed him by bottle.

Julius was six feet tall (1.83 meters) and 143 pounds (65 kilograms) at the time of his birth, but initial tests showed the newborn had insufficient antibodies to protect him from disease.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch