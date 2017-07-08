Man Left Paralyzed From Shooting Dies 10 Years Later, Ruled Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police confirmed Saturday that a 29-year-old man who was shot in his back 10 years ago has died from the injuries.

The Baltimore Police Department says Lyndon Waddell Jr. has died from injuries sustained from a shooting in 2007 in the 1700 of Carswell Street.

On January 5, 2007, Waddell, then 19, was found in critical condition after being shot in his back officers say.

He was then transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for surgery where doctors determined he was paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

In April of 2017, Waddell was taken back to Hopkins after having an infection and pronounced dead on April 8.

On July 5, doctors at the Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Waddell died as a direct result of being shot in January of 2007.

This homicide investigation remains open. Anyone with information regarding this shooting/homicide is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

