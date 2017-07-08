The City’s and State’s Top Leaders Set To Meet Over Violence In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh and Governor Larry Hogan are set to meet Monday.

“I called the governor because we’re focused on violence reduction in our city,” Pugh said.

With 181 murders in just seven months of 2017 the leaders are hoping to find a solution to stop the violent trend across the City.

“I wanted to talk to him about some of the things that we can do together to really get the violence down,” she said.

It’s a problem Pugh said goes well beyond the guns being behind the violence. She wants to discuss utilizing resources and laws already in place and is also proposing working with parole and probation.

“Eighty percent of the individuals who have been involved in criminal activity in our city are on probation or just got off of probation and many of them in violation of their probation.”

Mayor Pugh said federal resources are also being called in to help with the problem.

“They are so prepared and you’ll see more resources coming into Baltimore in August.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook