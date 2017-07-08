One Person Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Annapolis.
Maryland State Police say it happened early Saturday morning, just before 3 a.m. when troopers were called to southbound 97 at Route 50.
Maryland State Police says their investigation has found that the driver of a 2011 Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 97 when he struck a Nissa Maxima head-on.
Police they do not know at this time why the driver was traveling the wrong way on the highway.
According to investigators, the driver of the Nissan Sentra died at the scene.
The driver of the car that was struck was taken to the University of Maryland Medical and a passenger in the car was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma.
