Driver Who Drove Into Home Cited With Negligence

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A driver has been cited for negligent driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision after driving into a home on July 4.
Aberdeen Police say at 11:19 p.m. on July 4, they were called to the 900 block of Edmund Street after a car drove into a home and pinned a 16-year-old boy who was sleeping on a couch in the home.
According to Aberdeen Police, the driver, Sabrina Bond, approached a stop sign at the intersection of intersection of Edmund Street and Oxford Avenue when a black truck went around her and then cut back in front of her.
Bond over-corrected her steering and accelerated, with the car going over a curb and ramming into the home.
Aberdeen Fire Department fire and rescue crews worked for over an hour to free the trapped teen, and was then transported to Maryland Shock Trauma for a burn on his arm.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook