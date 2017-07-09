City Getting $2 Million For ‘Sobering Center’

July 9, 2017 9:36 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Health Department, Baltimore City Sobering Center, naloxone, Opioid Addiction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the city will get $2 million to open a 24-hour “sobering center” to help treat people with drug addiction.

It comes as an announcement from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention, with $22 million dollars being distributed throughout the state, as part of funding committed by Governor Hogan to fight the opioid epidemic, as well as the federal government’s 21st Century Cures Act.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said that city should have received a larger proportion because it has been hit harder by the crisis than any other jurisdiction.

The city health department will also receive $750,000 to buy 20,000 doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, which the city is low on, and another $830,000 to fund treatment programs and other efforts to help curb addiction.

