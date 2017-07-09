Curtis Bay Community Coming Together, Looking For Help To Rebuild After Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local church says they need your help, after a massive 3-alarm fire in Curtis Bay.

Dramatic cell phone video captures giant flames in Curtis Bay last Monday. The blaze damaged at least 10 rowhomes and left nearly two dozen people displaced.

RELATED: Families Displaced As Several Homes Catch Fire In Curtis Bay

Restoration Church is now helping those left homeless.

Pastor Anthony Petiny explains how the fire impacted the community.

“It had a huge impact on the community. We’ve seen people coming from all corners of Curtis Bay donating clothes, money, all kinds of different furniture for the sake of restoring these people back into their homes and in their life’s. So it’s a huge impact both for us and the community,” he says.

The pastor says his church is helping a family that currently has a child in the hospital that cannot be released until the family has a home.

To donate to the Church’s GoFundMe Page to help the fire victims CLICK HERE.