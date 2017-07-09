Tow Truck Driver Dies While Assisting Disabled Vehicle On I-95

July 9, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: fatal wreck, tow truck driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Northbound traffic on I-95 is backed up for miles near the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge following a fatal wreck involving a tow truck driver Sunday.

The wreck happened sometime before 10:45 a.m.,  on I-95 near mile marker 94.

A Maryland State Police spokesperson says the fatal wreck involved a tow truck driver who was assisting a disabled vehicle.

It is unclear if the two truck driver was outside or inside his vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the wreck is continuing.

