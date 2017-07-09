MD Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident Over Old Kent Narrows Bridge

July 9, 2017 10:43 PM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police, Old Kent Narrows Bridge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Saturday night after he crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail while riding westbound on Rt. 18 over the Old Kent Narrows Bridge.

Maryland State Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to the crash.

Police say 53-year-old Daniel Edward Hurley from Stevensville was riding along the center line when he struck a guardrail that divides westbound and eastbound lanes and was ejected from the bike.

He was transported by Maryland State Police by helicopter to Maryland Shock Trauma where he later died from his injuries.

Maryland State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

