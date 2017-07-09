Md. Zoo Baby Giraffe Continuing Intensive Care Treatment

July 9, 2017 10:25 PM
Filed Under: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore posted on social media on Sunday that baby giraffe Julius received an emergency transfusion of giraffe plasma donated by our partners at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

They are continuing to work with Julius on bottle feeding to help him gain weight.

“It’s been a long day for the team that will continue into the night as Julius is cared for moment by moment. The number one priority is Julius’ health, so expect that updates may not be as frequent or prompt during this challenging time,” writes the Zoo in a statement on Facebook.

On Saturday, the Zoo wrote that there was a sudden and major change in the three-week-old giraffe’s blood work, which caused serious concern for Julius’ care team, and moved him into intensive care.

RELATED: Baby Giraffe In Maryland Zoo Placed In Intensive Care

Julius was six feet tall and 143 pounds at the time of his birth, but initial tests showed the newborn had insufficient antibodies to protect him from disease and began treating him with plasma transfusions.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch