Woman Killed, 8 Wounded At Party For Pregnant Woman

July 9, 2017 11:42 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child’s gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

Police have released few details about the shooting. Colerain Township police didn’t immediately return a call Sunday.

The gunmen were dressed in black and broke into the home while guests watched a movie.

