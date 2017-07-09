Trooper Hospitalized After Hit By Possibly Impaired Driver

July 9, 2017 12:21 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper was hospitalized after his marked patrol vehicle was hit by a driver who police say appeared to be under the influence.

Trooper Kamil Koziol was injured following a wreck on the Outer Loop of I-495, south of Rt. 450, just after 1 a.m. on Sunday

Koziol was in the process of pulling a vehicle over for traffic violations, when his vehicle was hit from behind by a Dodge Ram.

Following the wreck, authorities report the driver of the Ram, Andrew John Mitchell, exhibited “signs of being under the influence,” and was arrested for driving under the influence.

