BWI Airport In ‘Ground Stop’ Due To Incident At FAA Facility

July 10, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is in a “ground stop” because of an incident at an FAA facility in Virginia.

The airport put out on social media that the airport is “in a ground stop due to evacuation of an FAA enroute center.”

The FAA slowed flights into the Washington D.C./Baltimore-area airports after fumes from construction work got into the Washington Center control room, which handles high altitude flights over the area.

There is currently no estimate on delays, so travelers should check with their airlines about flight delays.

We will continued to update this story as more information becomes available.

