Couple Points Gun During Road Rage Incident With 2-Year-Old In Back Seat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland State Police have arrested a couple and charged them with firearm violations after a road rage incident in Baltimore County.
Police say 26-year-old Eric Arroyo and 25-year-old Courtney Fisher pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 in Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties.
When officers stopped their vehicle, they found a loaded .45-caliber, semi-automatic pistol, additional magazines and 30 rounds of ammunition for the gun. They also recovered a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition for that gun as well. Police also found marijuana in the car.
A 2-year-old child was in the back seat of the car during the incidents. Police say the toddler was unharmed and turned over to the care of family members.
Both suspects have been charged with multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in a vehicle and civil possesion of marijuana. Both are now being held without bail.
