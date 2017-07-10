Get Free Chick-fil-A Tuesday By Dressing Like A Cow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chick-fil-A’s 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, which means that all Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide will offer a free entrée to any customer who visits a restaurant dressed as a cow.

“Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire, whether it’s ‘head-to-hoof’ or sporting a cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée,” a press release reads.

Children will receive a free kid’s meal for dressing in a cow costume.

The offer lasts from the time the restaurant opens until 7 p.m.

Cow Appreciation Day celebrates the restaurant company’s iconic cow advertising campaign, which features a cow holding a sign that says “Eat Mor Chikin.”

All free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurants will also have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat

filter that will allow guests to share their Cow Appreciate Day experience with their social media followers.

