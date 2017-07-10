Parents Charged In Hot Car Death Of 11-Month-Old

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee couple has been charged in the death of their 11-month-old daughter, who authorities say died after being left in a hot car.

Chattanooga police arrested Travis McCullough, 30, and Jessica Tollett, 24, on Sunday in connection with the baby’s death on Saturday, news outlets reported.

Court documents show McCullough left their three children in a car while working at his father’s business on a day when temperatures exceeded 80 degrees. A woman called police after McCullough yelled for help and then handed her the infant, before driving away.

Chattanooga police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said the two surviving children showed signs of neglect, malnutrition and possible abuse, with visible bruising and cuts. The children were hospitalized and will be released into the custody of Child Protective Services. Their ages and gender have not been released.

Investigators searched the family’s apartment and called conditions “atrocious,” with one room covered in feces and urine. The refrigerator in the home was empty.

McCullough was charged with criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated child neglect. He is being held on a $1 million bond. Myzal said he has a lawyer.

Tollett was charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect and is being held on $300,000 bond. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)