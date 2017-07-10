Police Seek Public’s Help To Find Missing 9-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 9-year-old boy.
Kamar Thompson was last seen Monday, at his home in the 4100 block of West Rogers Ave.
He was last seen wearing a white floral shirt, green shorts, black and gray socks, with white Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.
