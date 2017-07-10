Dundalk 15-Year-Old Has Been Missing Since July 5

July 10, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department, Dundalk, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a teenage girl missing from Dundalk.

britney senkus Dundalk 15 Year Old Has Been Missing Since July 5

Britney Senkus, 15, was last seen when she left home on July 5. While it is not unusual for for Britney to leave home, her parents are concerned about the length of time she has been gone without contacting them or returning.

Britney is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Britney’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

The Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit continues to investigate.

