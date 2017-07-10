Multiple Injuries Reported In Anne Arundel County Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple injuries have been reported following a wreck in Anne Arundel County Monday evening.
The wreck happened just before 5 p.m., between two vehicles near Fort Smallwood Rd. and Marley Neck Rd.
Crews were working to get at least one person extricated from one of the vehicles, while at least one other person was taken from the scene by ambulance.
The intersection was closed as crews worked on the injured and worked to clear the scene.
No word on when the roads will be fully reopened.
