Police: Drunk Friend Drives To Station In Attempt To Bail Out DUI Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In Slidell, Louisiana Saturday, officers say a car “full of drunks” got pulled over, and the driver was arrested.

In a strange turn of events, a passenger ended up in jail, too.

According to a post on the Slidell Police Department Facebook page, the car was safely secured in a parking lot, and the intoxicated passengers got a cab ride home.

However, “an hour or so later, one of the drunk passengers from the original traffic stop decides to go back and pick up the vehicle,” the post says.

“She then drives drunk to the Slidell Police Department in order to bail out her friend. Instead of bailing out her friend, she’s was able to join him inside the jail.”

The police department says the lesson of the day is “don’t drive drunk to a police station in order to bail out your drunk friend!”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook