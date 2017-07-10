Police Looking For Critical Missing Man In Pikesville

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are turning to the public to help find a critical missing man.
Officers say 21-year-old Jonathan Lynch struggles with intellectual challenges and left his home in the middle of the night. They say he left his home in the 9000 block of Balin Court in Pikesville around 2 in the morning. He was last seen at Wegman’s Supermarket on Reisterstown Road around 4:45 a.m.
Jonathan told a security guard there that he would walk home but has not been seen since.
Officials describe him as 5’0″, 128 pounds with brown eyes, glasses and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information on Jonathan’s whereabouts is asked to call Pikesville police at 410-887-1279.
