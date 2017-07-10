Weather Blog: Hot And Humid Days Ahead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hot and humid days ahead!

Our normal high temperature is now up to 88, but until Friday, expect the days to reach into the low, mid, or even perhaps the upper 90s in a few places.

Our humid air will send real feel readings above 100, to up to 105 as well, which would prompt heat advisories for the next three days.

Shower or some thunderstorms are also likely, which could help to keep temperatures down, but the sticky humidity up!

Please do take it easy and hydrated these hot summer days.

Bob Turk

