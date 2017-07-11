Aaron Judge Unleashes At The 2017 Home Run Derby

Aaron Judge took home the crown as the Home Derby champion as a part of the MLB All-Star festivities in Miami, Florida.
Ed Norris and Ken Weinman provide their take on the the Derby as the All-Star week continues.
Weinman said, “it was incredibly impressive to see the display that Judge put on last night.”
Judge keeps adding to his rookie résumé. He joined Mark McGwire of the 1992 Oakland Athletics and Ken Griffey Jr. of the 1994 Seattle Mariners as the third player to be leading the majors in homers at the All-Star break and win a Derby.
With his victory Monday, Judge joined Tino Martinez, Jason Giambi and Robinson Cano to give the Yankees an MLB-high four Derby champions.