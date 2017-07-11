Police Release Photos Of Pharmacy Robbery Suspects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for your help to identify three suspects who robbed a pharmacy back in room.
Police say the robbery happened at Rehya Pharmacy, located in the 400 block of Frederick Road in Catonsville, on June 20.
Click here to see surveillance video release by police.
Two suspects went inside the pharmacy during the robbery, while a third waited outside as a lookout.
Anyone with information on these suspects or this robbery is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.
