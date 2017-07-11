Md. Gubernatorial Candidate Ben Jealous Says Senator Bernie Sanders Will Endorse Him

July 11, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Ben Jealous, Bernie Sanders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ben Jealous, the former national NAACP president and CEO who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor, says Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will endorse him this week.

Jealous announced his candidacy in late May.

Sanders is set to appear at a Thursday morning event in Silver Spring to make the announcement, but Jealous has already posted a statement from Sanders on his campaign Facebook page:

The state’s primary election is now a little less than a year away, on June 26, 2018.

