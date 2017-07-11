Flights Resume After FAA Facility Evacuation Prompts Delays At BWI, Dulles And Reagan

July 11, 2017 9:47 AM

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Flights into and out of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and two other airports in the region were affected by a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Virginia.

Flights halted for several hours Monday at BWI, as well as Washington Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

The FAA said in a statement that a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area was evacuated about 6:40 p.m. Monday because of fumes from construction work.

The FAA says that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights and handed off airborne flights to other facilities.

The FAA said in a statement that air traffic controllers resumed operations at the facility about 9:30 p.m. Monday and that delayed flights were beginning to take off. Normal operations were expected to resume Tuesday morning.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch