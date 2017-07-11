Commissioner Rob Manfred Eyeing MLB Expansion To New Cities

MIAMI — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred held his annual presser during All-Star week and addressed the possibility that expansion is on the horizon.
Here’s what Manfred had to say about that issue on Monday at FanFest:
“I know the mayor of Montreal has been very vocal about bringing baseball back to Montreal. It was not great when the Expos left. The fact of the matter was baseball was successful in Montreal for a very long time. Charlotte is a possibility. And I would like to think that Mexico City or some place in Mexico would be another possibility.”
MLB hasn’t expanded since the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks began playing in 1998.
Could we see MLB jump to 32 teams in the near future?
Manfred named Montreal, Charlotte, and Mexico City as the next possible MLB destinations.