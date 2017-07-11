New Details Released On Train Accident That Killed 2 Workers

July 11, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Train Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The preliminary report has been released on the crash that resulted in the deaths of two CSX employees back on June 27.

The report shows the the conductor and conductor trainee were returning to their southbound train after inspecting a reported defective railcar when the accident happened.

They had their backs toward the approaching Amtrak train that was traveling about 73 mph when they were struck.

Click here to full the full preliminary report.

