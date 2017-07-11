Locke Insulators Closing Baltimore Plant, 108 To Be Laid Off

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 100 employees will be laid off as a high-voltage insulator manufacturer has announced its Baltimore plant is closing.

Local news outlets report Locke Insulators Inc. said in a statement on Monday it will lay off 108 employees and wind down operations over the next few months, as the demand has lessened for its insulators.

Under Japanese parent company NGK Insulators, Locke Insulators makes porcelain station post insulators while Baltimore-based NGK-Locke handles sales and marketing. Both have operations in the closing plant.

Locke Insulators spokesman Ray Weiss says the company hasn’t decided what do with the building and that NGK-Locke’s roughly 12 employees there will remain based for the immediate future.

Locke Insulators president Don McKenzie says assistance for employees will be considered after their union reviews the shutdown.

