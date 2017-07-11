Man Pleads Guilty In Father’s Fatal Stabbing In Front Of Mom

July 11, 2017 5:33 PM
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of his father in front of his mother.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Leobardo Jolalpa-Ramirez of Annapolis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the February 2016 stabbing death of his father, 44-year-old Martin Jolalpa-Vazquez.

Prosecutors say Jolalpa-Ramirez woke his mother and asked her to follow him downstairs, where he approached his father, who was sitting on a chair in the kitchen, grabbed him by his hair, then stabbed him in the neck. Jolalpa-Ramirez fled while relatives tended to his father, who later died at a hospital.

Jolalpa-Ramirez faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 29. His attorney, Elizabeth W. Palan, declined to comment on the plea.

