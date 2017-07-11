Michael Phelps Teases More About His ‘Exhilarating’ Shark Week ‘Race’

July 11, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Great white shark, michael phelps, Olympics, race, Shark, Shark Week, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, with 23 Olympic golds and 39 world records in the pool, will test his speed against a Great White Shark.

Phelps said, “I guess it was more exhilarating than really anything that maybe I’ve done outside of a pool, and I think that was something that surprised me the most.”

To prepare for the show, Phelps swam with the team of the Bimini Shark Lab to give him a crash course to “teach him how to safely dive with sharks — including how to stay calm when a hammerhead swims two feet above his face.”

Phelps said, “We had an abundance of divers underneath of me and camera guys all over the place, so I felt very safe and comfortable.”

Still, something did make him nervous…

You’ll have to tune in to see how it all plays out when Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White kicks off July 23 on Discovery.

Shark Week closes July 30 with a second special featuring the GOAT, Shark School With Michael Phelps.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch