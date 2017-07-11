Michael Phelps Teases More About His ‘Exhilarating’ Shark Week ‘Race’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, with 23 Olympic golds and 39 world records in the pool, will test his speed against a Great White Shark.
Phelps said, “I guess it was more exhilarating than really anything that maybe I’ve done outside of a pool, and I think that was something that surprised me the most.”
To prepare for the show, Phelps swam with the team of the Bimini Shark Lab to give him a crash course to “teach him how to safely dive with sharks — including how to stay calm when a hammerhead swims two feet above his face.”
Phelps said, “We had an abundance of divers underneath of me and camera guys all over the place, so I felt very safe and comfortable.”
Still, something did make him nervous…
You’ll have to tune in to see how it all plays out when Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White kicks off July 23 on Discovery.
Shark Week closes July 30 with a second special featuring the GOAT, Shark School With Michael Phelps.